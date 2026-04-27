Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team become European champions for sixth time.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The European Football Championship, which took place in the Albanian capital Tirana, has concluded, Trend reports.

Following the Greco-Roman wrestling team, the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team conquered the European championship. The Azerbaijani team, which won three gold, two silver, and one bronze medal, became European champions for the sixth time, scoring 152 points. The team finished 58 points ahead of Georgia, which took second place. Armenia finished third with 73 points.

Previously, Azerbaijan was the strongest country on the continent in this type of wrestling in 2009, 2017, 2022, 2023 and 2025.

The Azerbaijani team achieved its best medal count in Albania in the last 17 years. Three gold, two silver, and one bronze medals are the team's best result in freestyle wrestling at the European Championships since 2009.

Islam Bazarganov (57 kilograms), Ali Tsokaev (92 kilograms), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kilograms) became European champions in Tirana. Turan Bayramov (74 kilograms) and Arseniy Dzhoyev (86 kilograms) won silver medal, and Jabrail Gadzhiev (79 kilograms) won bronze medal.

Thus, Azerbaijan achieved double success by becoming European champion in both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, as it did in 2022 and 2025.