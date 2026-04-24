Azerbaijan untaps its business and investment potential in Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Information about the business environment of Azerbaijan was provided, and the potential for partnership was discussed at an event on investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, organized in Zurich, Switzerland, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The event was held with the support of the Ministry of Economy, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and the Swiss Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC), and the organization of Azerbaijan's Trade Representation for Central European Countries. The event was attended by officials and representatives of Swiss companies operating in the energy, construction, engineering, logistics, information technologies, finance, healthcare, etc. sectors.

At the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov spoke about the current state of bilateral trade and investment relations with this country and their development prospects.

Azerbaijan's Trade Representative for Central Europe, Nemat Naghdaliyev, briefed on Azerbaijan's business environment, industrial zones, the Alat free economic zone, transit and logistics potential, as well as opportunities created for investors in the liberated territories.

Within the framework of the event, meetings were held between the staff of the Trade Representation for Central European Countries and Swiss chambers of commerce, associations, and companies, and discussions were held on cooperation opportunities.

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