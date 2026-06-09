Azerbaijan's Information and Communication Technologies Agency and ICANN seal MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of internet governance and capacity building, a source in the ministry told Trend.

The source noted that the document was signed to expand cooperation in the fields of internet governance, capacity building, development of the digital ecosystem, and internet security and stability.

The signing took place at the 86th ICANN Policy Forum in Seville, Spain, where issues related to the development of the global internet were discussed. The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the Azerbaijani national regulatory body for telecommunications and postal services, ICTA, and ICANN, the global organization responsible for coordinating the internet's unique identifier systems, including domain names and IP address resources.

The parties will cooperate in the following areas of mutual interest.

Development and implementation of education and capacity-building programs in the fields of Domain Name System (DNS) and internet governance;

Promoting stakeholder participation in ICANN's global policy-making processes;

Supporting awareness and public engagement initiatives involving government agencies, academia, the private sector, and technical communities in Azerbaijan;

Organizing joint training programs, seminars, and educational events in the areas of Internet security, stability, and resilience;

Promoting the principles of "Universal Acceptance" that ensure the correct and consistent functioning of all Internet identifiers, including domain names and email addresses using local languages ​​and alphabets, across digital platforms and software;

Exchange of non-confidential information and best practices on Internet-related policies, regulatory approaches, and development trends.

The cooperation will contribute to building the capacity of local experts, expanding the opportunities for Azerbaijani stakeholders to participate in international Internet governance initiatives, and successfully implementing the country's digital transformation agenda.

The memorandum also reiterates the importance of a multi-stakeholder participatory model that brings together governments, technical communities, academic institutions, the business sector, and civil society in addressing issues related to the future of the Internet.

ICTA and ICANN intend to continue their joint activities in the direction of cooperation, knowledge exchange, and strengthening of institutional capacity in order to support the sustainable development of the internet ecosystem in Azerbaijan and globally.

ICTA carries out regulatory, certification, registration, supervision, and quality control functions in the fields of information and communication technologies, telecommunications, radio frequency spectrum management, and postal services. The mission of the agency is to create a transparent, reliable, accountable, and consumer-oriented regulatory environment that promotes innovation, competition, and digital development.

ICANN is an international non-profit, public interest organization that coordinates the Internet's unique identifier systems to ensure a stable, secure, and interoperable global internet. Through its multi-stakeholder model, ICANN brings together participants from around the world to shape Internet policies and coordinate key internet resources.