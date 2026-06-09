Azerbaijan tallies economic growth rate and average annual inflation in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Azerbaijan's economic growth was 1.4%, and average annual inflation amounted to 5.6%, Chairman of the Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Azer Amiraslanov said during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the 2025 state budget of Azerbaijan" at the committee's meeting today, Trend reports.

According to him, during the reporting period, defense and security, social protection of the population, as well as financing expenditures for the restoration of liberated territories, remained priority areas.

The committee chairman noted that the execution of the 2025 state budget was carried out under conditions of macroeconomic stability. Economic growth amounted to 1.4%, while average annual inflation stood at 5.6% during the reporting year. A surplus of $3.5 billion was recorded in the balance of payments current account, while strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $85.1 billion.

The MP emphasized that an analysis of the report shows that state budget revenues exceeded forecast targets. Thus, state budget revenues for 2025 amounted to 39.2 billion manat ($23.1 billion), exceeding the forecast by 829 million manat ($488 million), or 2.2%.

Although the approved expenditure target of the state budget was 41.4 billion manat ($24.4 billion), actual spending amounted to 38.6 billion manat ($22.7 billion), representing 93.2% of the forecast.

While the upper limit of the state budget deficit had been approved at 3.1 billion manat ($1.8 billion), the budget actually recorded a surplus of 580 million manat ($341 million).

According to Amiraslanov, the 2025 budget package was assessed in the parliament as a financial document serving the country's economic development, social welfare, and national interests. The results of the past year show that the implementation of the budget fully met those objectives.