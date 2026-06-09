Tajikistan inaugurates new research hub at Institute of Economics and Demography

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. A new building of the Institute of Economics and Demography under the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan has been commissioned in Dushanbe to expand the country’s research infrastructure, Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan’s Supreme Assembly and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali wrote on social media, Trend reports.

The facility was opened on June 9 by the Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan and the Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali, at the academic campus of the Academy of Sciences in the Shohmansur district.

The six-storey building with a basement is designed to accommodate 150 research staff members.

The opening of the new facility strengthens the material base for economic and demographic studies, providing researchers with additional space for scientific activities.

The project reflects Tajikistan’s focus on developing scientific institutions alongside economic modernization, as research capacity plays an important role in supporting policy planning and long-term development strategies.