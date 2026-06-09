Kazakhstan, South Korea discuss energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung Kwan discussed the development of bilateral energy cooperation, focusing on expanding partnership in key areas of the sector, Trend reports via the Kazakh ministry.

The sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of energy collaboration, confirming mutual interest in further strengthening ties. The parties noted positive dynamics in electricity sector cooperation and ongoing joint investment projects.

Particular attention was given to the modernization of energy infrastructure, the construction of new generation capacities, the deployment of advanced technologies, and the improvement of power supply reliability. The discussions also covered cooperation in clean energy, including renewable and alternative energy sources, as well as technology exchange aimed at supporting sustainable development goals.

The two ministers reaffirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts on mutually beneficial projects aimed at strengthening energy security, advancing technological development and deepening economic ties between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

The meeting comes amid Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to modernize its energy system, expand generation capacity and attract foreign investment into the power sector, particularly in renewables and high-efficiency technologies. Seoul, for its part, continues to expand its energy footprint in Central Asia through technology cooperation and participation in infrastructure and industrial projects.

Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) is currently being considered for participation in new exploration projects within the expanding geological exploration portfolio of KazMunayGas, reflecting ongoing cooperation in the upstream segment.

Doosan Enerbility remains one of the key Korean partners in Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure development. The company previously built the 310 MW Karabatan combined-cycle power plant in the Atyrau region and is currently acting as the general contractor for a 1,000 MW combined-cycle power plant under construction in the Turkestan region.