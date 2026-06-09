Canadian GHGSat supports Turkmenistan with satellite-based emissions monitoring

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Canadian company GHGSat is supporting the introduction of satellite-based greenhouse gas emissions monitoring in Turkmenistan through the provision of technology and technical expertise to the country’s energy and environmental agencies, Trend reports via Turkmennebit State Concern.

The engagement was carried out within the framework of the EU-funded project “EU for Green Development in Turkmenistan: Policy Dialogue and Climate Action 2024–2029,” implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), and was hosted at the Information and Analytical Center of the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas of Turkmengaz State Concern.

During the session, GHGSat specialists presented advanced satellite technologies for high-resolution emissions detection, alongside data processing systems and spectral analysis methods intended for industrial-scale greenhouse gas monitoring, including applications within the energy sector.

Representatives from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Environmental Protection, Ministry of Energy, as well as the state concerns “Turkmennebit” and “Turkmengaz,” took part in technical discussions focused on the potential application of satellite monitoring systems within national emissions management frameworks.