Kazakhstan's Akmola and Investment firm explore Kosshy city development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Akim of Kazakhstan’s Akmola region, Marat Akhmetzhanov, and representatives of Aqmola Invest discussed infrastructure development projects in Kosshy, Trend reports via the regional akimat.

The sides focused on the creation of a dedicated investment zone in Kosshy, with regional authorities emphasizing the need to attract large-scale industrial projects for processing local agricultural and raw materials.

“It is necessary to focus on launching large, profitable enterprises that will process local raw materials and agricultural products, as well as create new jobs for residents of the region. This will help strengthen the economy and increase the city’s investment attractiveness,” Akhmetzhanov said.

Attention was also given to transport infrastructure upgrades, including road construction and reconstruction projects in Kosshy. More than 4,500 meters of road surface are scheduled for renovation this year, alongside improvements in adjacent infrastructure, including sidewalks, lighting, bus stops and curbs. Officials noted that more than 60 utility manholes were discovered under existing asphalt layers during works; they are being cleaned and integrated into the drainage system to improve stormwater management.

Preparations for the upcoming heating season were also reviewed. Work is underway at the city’s central boiler house and heating networks, including equipment upgrades aimed at increasing capacity and improving reliability. Nearly 2 kilometers of heating pipelines are being replaced, with authorities stating that all works are progressing according to schedule.

Akhmetzhanov instructed relevant agencies to ensure timely and high-quality implementation of all infrastructure projects, stressing their importance for Kosshy’s sustainable development and improved living conditions.

The developments come as Kazakhstan continues to scale up nationwide infrastructure modernization and investment attraction efforts. Speaking at a government meeting today, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said that 11,000 kilometers of public roads across the country have been covered by road works this year, reflecting the government’s focus on improving transport connectivity and supporting economic growth through large-scale infrastructure investment.