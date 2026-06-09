Kyrgyzstan expands digital solutions alongside power sector modernization

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Kyrgyzstan is expanding the use of digital solutions in the energy sector alongside infrastructure modernization, introducing new technology projects, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov reviewed ongoing digital initiatives during his visit to energy facilities.

As part of the visit, Erlist Akunbekov inspected a data centre and was briefed on its technical capabilities, current operations, and further development plans.

The presentation took place during the official transfer of 41 units of specialized equipment worth 181.6 million soms ($2.1 million) purchased by the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan.

The combination of infrastructure renewal and digital projects indicates Kyrgyzstan’s approach to developing both physical capacity and technological management systems within the energy sector.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the updated equipment will support construction, maintenance, and emergency response operations, while digital tools are expected to improve monitoring and management processes.

The expansion of digital solutions in Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector could improve the country’s ability to monitor electricity flows, identify technical risks, and optimize maintenance planning.