Visa highlights AI’s role in future cashless and automated payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Artificial intelligence (AI) agents will help users not only select products and services, but also make orders and payments within the next 5 years, Head of Digital Solutions for the CIS and Southeastern Europe region at Visa, Sergiy Frantsishko, said during the 10th International Finance and Banking Summit taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that e-commerce is currently developing rapidly, and one of the main trends in the payment sector is the formation of a "mobile-first" behavioral model.

"People now carry out many transactions, including payments, through mobile devices and wearable technologies. Despite the increase in cashless payments in the region, a high share of cash transactions persists, creating significant potential for development. Thanks to a properly structured payment ecosystem, countries can "skip" some stages and move to more advanced digital solutions," Frantsishko explained.

The Visa official emphasized that the payments industry of the future will depend on investments in tokenization, credential protection, Passkeys technology, and AI infrastructure.

"In the next 5 years, AI agents will help users not only choose products and services, but also make orders and payments, but this process will occur based on the user's consent," he pointed out.

Frantsishko added that AI agents will be able to automatically perform tasks for users - such as planning trips, buying tickets, booking hotels, and transportation - based on their instructions.