TAPI can help stabilize Afghanistan's economy - Turkmen representative at UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Turkmenistan has identified the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as one of the key instruments for promoting long-term stability and economic recovery in Afghanistan, Turkmenistan's permanent representative to the United Nations said during the organization’s Security Council briefing, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

Presenting Ashgabat’s position on the situation in Afghanistan, Hajiyev stressed that, as a neighboring country, Turkmenistan is interested in the earliest possible restoration of peace, stability and security in Afghanistan.

According to him, large-scale economic and infrastructure cooperation should serve as a foundation for sustainable peace in the country. In this regard, Turkmenistan highlighted the implementation of major regional projects, including the TAPI gas pipeline, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line, as well as the development of new railway links and transport corridors.

The Turkmen side also emphasized the importance of maintaining broad international dialogue on Afghanistan, particularly within the framework of the Doha Process, United Nations-led diplomatic framework launched in 2023 to establish structured, multilateral engagement with Afghanistan's Taliban authorities.

Turkmen diplomat called on the international community to pursue balanced, pragmatic and forward-looking approaches toward Afghanistan, noting that the ultimate goal should be stability, sustainable development and prosperity for both the Afghan people and the wider region.

Meanwhile, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline is a planned 1,800-kilometer natural gas pipeline designed to transport up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Turkmenistan’s giant Galkynysh field to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Ashgabat views the project as one of the main routes for diversifying gas exports and strengthening regional economic integration.

The gas resource base for TAPI is the Galkynysh field, one of the world's largest gas deposits with estimated reserves exceeding 27 trillion cubic meters. In April 2026, Turkmengaz and China's CNPC launched the fourth phase of the field's development. The project involves the construction of new production facilities and the drilling of wells, which will enable the additional production of up to 10 billion cubic meters of commercial gas per year.

In early June, the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School noted in its analysis that the TAPI gas pipeline is being re-anchored in regional energy discussions as a structured mechanism for regional energy flows, connecting Turkmenistan’s gas resources with demand centers in South Asia.