Azerbaijan moves to digitize state asset management with new unified register

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. A single register of state assets will be established in Azerbaijan, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the 2025 state budget of Azerbaijan" at a meeting of the Parliament's Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee today, Trend reports.

According to him, serious steps are also being taken towards the electronization of public services.

''The electronic contract system has already been commissioned. All public procurement contracts concluded in recent months are being formalized electronically,'' Babayev added.

The minister noted that as soon as this system is fully formed, a single register will be established for state property, vehicles, inventory, and other state assets. At the same time, a single database will be formed on the balance sheet value and depreciation indicators of state assets.

"This will allow for more accurate and automated planning of current maintenance and operating expenses of the budget.

Our goal is that in the future, approximately 60-70% of the budget will be formed on the basis of automated mechanisms. Once the necessary databases and electronic systems are fully ready, steps in this direction will be further accelerated," he said.

Furthermore, Babayev added that electronic treasury and electronic contract systems also play a significant role in preventing receivables and other financial risks.

"As these systems are widely implemented, the possibility of unsecured liabilities and uncontrolled debts will be significantly reduced.

Electronic financial reporting and audit mechanisms of state enterprises will also allow for more systematic and operational control over the management of state finances," he explained.

The minister emphasized that certain difficulties also arise in the implementation process.

"Because the timely and high-quality implementation of some projects in terms of procedure requires considerable time," he added.