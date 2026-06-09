Azerbaijan and Central Asian Fintech Associations ink cooperation memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Azerbaijan Fintech Association and the Central Asian Fintech Association have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place during the “10th International Summit on Finance and Banking,” held in Baku.

According to the agreement reached between the parties, the memorandum aims to develop the financial technology (fintech) ecosystem in the region, implement innovative solutions, and strengthen the mutual exchange of experience.

In addition, it is noted that this partnership will contribute to expanding the reach of digital financial services and creating new business opportunities in both Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia.

Meanwhile, a two-day international event titled "International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States" commenced in Baku.

The summit, organized with the support of the Council of Banking Associations of Turkic States (CBATS), the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the banking associations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey, the Kazakhstan Association of Financiers, and other partner organizations, is intended to serve as a high-level platform for accelerating the integration of the financial systems of the region’s nations and Turkic-speaking states into the global financial landscape.

The summit brought together leaders of banks and financial institutions at the local, regional, and global levels, representatives of international organizations, suppliers of technology, equipment, and software, other vendors, representatives of regulatory bodies, startups, international experts, investors, and many others.