Tajikistan launches construction of IT-Hub Dushanbe to boost digital economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Tajikistan has started construction of the IT-Hub Dushanbe complex in the capital’s Ismoili Somoni district to develop digital infrastructure and support innovation, Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan’s Supreme Assembly and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali wrote on social media, Trend reports.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on June 9 by Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan and Rustam Emomali.

The IT-Hub Dushanbe complex will include an IT school, IT Park, an information technology business centre and a Regional Artificial Intelligence Centre.

The project is designed to expand the use of modern technologies, develop the digital economy and create conditions for the formation of an innovation ecosystem in Tajikistan.

The establishment of a dedicated IT hub combines educational, business and research components, indicating a shift from separate digital initiatives toward a more integrated technology development environment.

According to the project concept, the complex will contribute to improving the competitiveness of the national economy by supporting technology-based businesses, training specialists and promoting the adoption of digital solutions.