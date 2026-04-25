Tehran confident in Pakistan’s mediation role in talks with US - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Tehran has no doubt about Pakistan's serious intentions as a mediator in the negotiation process between Iran and the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Trend reports.

It is reported that at a meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister, the Iranian Foreign Minister confirmed Tehran's confidence in Pakistan's mediation in negotiations with the United States.

Araghchi added that Iran was not considering the possibility of finding another mediator.