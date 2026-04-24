Kazakhstan, IATA discuss aviation safety, digitalization cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan held talks with representatives of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on safety and digitalization in the country’s civil aviation sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting between Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev, IATA Vice President Rafael Schwartzman and Regional Manager for Central Asia Rizwan Siddiqi, the sides discussed maintaining a high level of flight safety and further implementation of international standards in aviation.

Particular attention was paid to the introduction of biometric technologies for passenger services, digitalization of cargo transportation, as well as large-scale projects related to personnel training and infrastructure modernization.

Lastayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s openness to constructive dialogue with IATA and expressed appreciation for the association’s international expertise on key issues in the aviation sector.

The discussions also highlighted continued cooperation on improving aviation standards and strengthening the sector’s development in line with international practices.

IATA represents more than 300 airlines worldwide, accounting for around 85 percent of global air traffic. Kazakh carriers Air Astana, SCAT and VietJet Qazaqstan are members of the association.