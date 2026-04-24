KazTransOil reports growth in oil transportation via CPC

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. KazTransOil delivered 1.331 million tonnes of oil into the system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC-K) in the first quarter of 2026, Trend reports via the company.

The figure increased by 427,000 tonnes compared to the same period in 2025.

Over the reporting period, the consolidated volume of oil transportation and oil products transshipment amounted to 11.947 million tonnes, which is 705,000 tonnes higher than in 1Q2025.

Separately, KazTransOil transported 11.744 million tonnes of oil through its main pipeline system, an increase of 833,000 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

The consolidated oil freight turnover in the first quarter reached 11.232 billion tonne-kilometres, up by 36,000 tonne-kilometres compared to 1Q2025. Oil freight turnover through the main pipeline system of KazTransOil alone amounted to 8.635 billion tonne-kilometres.