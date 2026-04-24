OIES outlines steps for China's carbon neutrality goal through 2060
The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies highlights China’s power sector challenges and opportunities as the country works toward its 2060 carbon neutrality goal, emphasizing the need to balance renewable expansion with fossil fuel management.
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