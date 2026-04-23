Baku-Riga 'bridge' has potential to become strategic line linking wider regions - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The 'bridge' being built between Baku and Riga has the potential to become a strategic line connecting wider regions, Azerbaijan's political analyst told Trend.

According to him, the visit of the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkėvičs, to Azerbaijan on April 22 was remembered as an important political and economic event that marked the transition of relations between the two countries to a new stage. The meetings held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Latvian President, the signed documents, the statements made, and the organized business forum showed that Baku and Riga intend to deepen relations not only in the diplomatic framework, but also in the field of practical cooperation.

"This visit was, in fact, a logical continuation of the relations that have been formed over many years. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and Latvia in 2017 has already created a solid legal basis for these relations. Recent meetings have once again demonstrated that this document is not just a formal framework, but is filled with real projects and concrete initiatives," he said.

According to him, political relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia have long been stable and built on mutual respect.

"Both countries cooperate on various international platforms and understand each other's positions on regional security issues. In this context, the meeting of the heads of state discussed not only bilateral relations but also broader geopolitical issues. Issues such as events in Europe and the Middle East, regional security, energy security, and transport corridors took a special place on the agenda of the parties. Touching upon these issues, President Ilham Aliyev stated: "We largely discussed the political developments in our region, and we'll continue our discussions with Mr. President." This shows that Azerbaijan is no longer an active actor not only in the regional, but also in the broader geopolitical arena. Latvia, as a member of the European Union, plays an important bridge role in this dialogue," the analyst said.

Garayev noted that one of the most striking aspects of the visit was the emergence of economic cooperation issues. Both sides openly admitted that the current trade turnover does not correspond to the potential and should be increased.

"The Latvian President, touching upon this issue, noted that the current economic relations are "very moderate and should be increased." This is an open and realistic approach, and at the same time indicates a serious political will for future cooperation. Azerbaijan, with its successes in economic diversification in recent years, has created a favorable basis for this cooperation. Reducing dependence on the oil and gas sector, developing the non-oil sector, and improving the investment climate make the country more attractive to foreign investors. The below statement by President Ilham Aliyev in his speech clearly reflects this transformation: "Diversification of the economy is already a reality." This reality, in turn, opens up new cooperation opportunities for European countries such as Latvia," Garayev explained.

The analyst emphasized that the energy sector remains one of the main directions of Azerbaijani-Latvian cooperation.

"Azerbaijan has been playing an important role in Europe's energy security for many years. Currently, the country exports gas to 16 countries, including 10 European Union members. However, it is noteworthy that cooperation is not limited to traditional energy. Azerbaijan is also implementing big plans in the field of renewable energy. Solar and wind energy projects, green energy export prospects are of strategic importance for Europe. Latvia can be a useful partner in this area in terms of both technological experience and institutional knowledge. Latvia's experience in forestry and environmental management is especially interesting for restoration projects implemented in Karabakh and East Zangezur," Garayev said.

According to him, the geographical position of Azerbaijan has turned the country into an important transit hub between East and West, North and South.

"The Trans-Caspian transport corridor and other international routes are already actively used. Latvia, on the other hand, plays the role of a gateway to Northern and Central Europe. In this regard, the logistics capabilities of the two countries complement each other. This cooperation is not limited to cargo transportation alone. Digitalization, logistics technologies, and artificial intelligence applications also open up new directions in this area. In modern times, transport is no longer just physical infrastructure, but also a technological ecosystem," he said.

The analyst pointed out that one of the areas that attracted attention during the visit was the prospects for cooperation in the defense industry.

"Both countries have developing potential in this area. Azerbaijan already exports defense industry products to many countries. Latvia is rapidly developing in the field of drones and defense technologies. Cooperation in this area is important not only in terms of military, but also in terms of technological innovations. Artificial intelligence, security systems, and new generation technologies can further deepen cooperation between the two countries," he said.

Garayev underscored that the agricultural sector is also one of the main areas of cooperation.

"The majority of the Azerbaijani population lives in the regions, and this area is of particular socio-economic importance. Latvia has rich experience in this area, especially in forestry and environmental management. It's possible to apply this experience within the framework of the reconstruction work carried out in Karabakh. This cooperation can also cover the areas of education and personnel training. Modern agriculture is now based on technology, innovation, and the principles of sustainable development. In this regard, the "Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Latvia" was also signed within the framework of the visit, he said.

According to him, the visit of the Latvian President to Azerbaijan can be assessed not only as a continuation of the relations between the two countries, but also as the beginning of a new stage.

"There are wide opportunities in the political dialogue, economic cooperation, energy, logistics, defense industry, and humanitarian fields. The most important thing is that both sides demonstrate political will to realize these opportunities. This is a key condition for the success of any partnership. In the coming years, this cooperation is expected to manifest itself more clearly with concrete projects, increased trade turnover, and strengthened relations. This bridge, built between Baku and Riga, has the potential to become a strategic line connecting not only the two countries, but also wider regions," the analyst concluded.