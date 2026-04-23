Kazakhstan's Pavlodar refinery reports increased oil processing
Photo: KazMunayGas
The Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery is the largest oil refining and petrochemical enterprise in northeastern Kazakhstan and one of the country’s three major refineries, with 100% of its shares owned by KazMunayGas.
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