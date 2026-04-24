Notice for passengers planning travel to Nakhchivan in May: AZAL recommends purchasing tickets in advance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) recommends that passengers planning to travel to Nakhchivan during the public holidays and weekends in May 2026 purchase their tickets in advance, Trend reports via AZAL.

Due to the holiday period, increased demand is expected on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route. On May 9–11 and May 27–31, 2026, a total of 8 regular flights per day (16 round-trip flights) are scheduled to operate. To meet the growing passenger demand, an additional 5 to 10 flights per day (10–20 round-trip flights) are also planned. It should be noted that the number of additional flights will be determined based on demand for each specific day.

At the same time, purchasing tickets in advance allows passengers to plan their trips more conveniently and contributes to the efficient organization of air transportation.

Tickets can be purchased via the airline’s official website, mobile application, as well as at AZAL ticket offices.