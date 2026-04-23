Kazakhstan, EBRD sign MoU to establish energy transition investment platform

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the country’s energy transition investment platform “QaJET,” Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The memorandum was signed on the second day of the Regional Ecological Summit (RES-2026) by Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, and EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia Husseyin Ozhan.

The new “QaJET” platform is designed to ensure more effective mobilization of investments, better coordination of state initiatives, and the development of low-carbon projects in Kazakhstan’s energy sector.

According to the participants, the creation of this mechanism represents an important step in strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD, as well as in advancing the country’s sustainable development and green transition goals.

Earlier it was reported that agreements and memorandums worth around $600 million have been signed in Kazakhstan in recent years with the participation of the EBRD.