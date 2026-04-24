Tajikistan, Austria discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 24. Tajikistan and Austria discussed the expansion of comprehensive cooperation during a meeting held on April 23, 2026, in Vienna, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The talks took place between Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Austria, Manuchehr Jobir, and Vice President of the Austrian Federal Council, Christina Schwarz-Fuchs.

In the course of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on ways to enhance interparliamentary, political, and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Austria.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Austria maintain steady diplomatic relations, with cooperation developing across political, economic, and multilateral dimensions.

The countries engage through parliamentary dialogue and international platforms, while also exploring opportunities to expand trade, investment, and institutional cooperation.