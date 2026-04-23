Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reach $85 billion by April 2026
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached a significant level as of April 1, 2026. The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) managed the majority of these reserves, with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan holding a portion.
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