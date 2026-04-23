Kyrgyzstan upgrades transformer repair capacity in Jalal-Abad region
Photo: Agway Energy Services
The modernization of repair infrastructure is expected to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency in maintaining regional power distribution assets.
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