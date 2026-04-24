Uzbekistan and Sweden explore high-tech industrial cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24. Uzbekistan and Sweden discussed advancing cooperation in high-tech industrial development, with a focus on launching modern manufacturing facilities and producing high-value-added goods in the mining and minerals sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The prospects were reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister Akram Aliev and a delegation from the Swedish innovation company Green14, headed by its founder, Adam Podgorski.

The Swedish side highlighted Uzbekistan’s increasingly attractive investment environment and expressed strong interest in developing joint projects. In particular, Green14 confirmed its readiness to implement initiatives in the extraction of critical minerals and the development of powder metallurgy technologies.

The sides also held detailed discussions on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, placing special emphasis on establishing high-tech production facilities in Uzbekistan using advanced Swedish solutions, as well as increasing the output of value-added products.

Founded in 2021, Green14 focuses on sustainable technologies for the production of critical materials widely used in electronics, energy, and heavy industry, positioning itself as a potential key partner in Uzbekistan’s efforts to modernize its industrial base and deepen processing capacities.