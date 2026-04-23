Azerbaijan, China, discuss cooperation in fields of transport, logistics, and technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Discussions on cooperation in the fields of transportation, logistics, and technology took place between Azerbaijan and China, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“We held a meeting with Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of the People’s Republic of China. During the meeting, we discussed cooperation between our countries in the fields of transportation, logistics, and technology.

We exchanged views on existing opportunities for the development of the ICT and innovation ecosystem. At the same time, we discussed the implementation of joint initiatives in the fields of cybersecurity, research, personnel training, and other relevant areas, as well as the expansion of the regulatory framework in this direction,” the publication reads.