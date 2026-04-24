Kazakhstan sets ambitious transit growth targets for 2030
Photo: Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is advancing major transport infrastructure plans to strengthen its transit role, setting new targets for rail, road, and air cargo development through 2030.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy