Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan working to streamline oil supplies (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are actively working to optimize oil supply chains, Deputy General Director for Commercial Affairs at KMG Kashagan B.V., Kuanysh Keskinbayev, told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Second Caspian and Central Asian Oil Logistics and Trading Forum in Baku.

"We have a general agreement under which we operate. Under this agreement, we are constantly working to increase transit volumes. However, frankly speaking, the most important issue is the economics of the route. Because it's a very long, multimodal route, we are currently actively working to resolve this issue," Keskinbayev noted.

He also clarified the current volumes of Kazakh oil supplies via Azerbaijan.

"From the Kashagan field, we ship nearly 250,000 tons of oil per year via Azerbaijan, and from Tengiz, approximately 1.5 million tons," he noted.

Speaking about the prospects for new projects, Keskinbayev noted absence of major new initiatives in the current plans, but pointed out the expansion of production at Tengiz.

"As part of the expansion, a third-generation plant was launched at Tengiz, which increased production by 10-11 million tons per year," he added.

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