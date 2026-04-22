EBRD investments in Kazakhstan surpass $600 million milestone
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan
reements and memorandums worth around $600 million have been signed in Kazakhstan in recent years with the participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
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