Turkmenistan’s current account surplus to narrow amid rising imports, major projects - ADB
Photo: Bank of Lithuania
Turkmenistan’s current account surplus is expected to decline through 2027 as imports grow alongside large-scale infrastructure and construction projects, ADB says.
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