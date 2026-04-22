Uzbekistan explores new frontiers in environmental sustainability with UNEP

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 22. Uzbekistan and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reviewed key areas of cooperation in environmental protection, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The discussions took place during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen on the sidelines of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana.

Both sides underscored the steady advancement of bilateral cooperation, including the preparation of national environmental reports, the modernization of environmental monitoring systems, and continued efforts to strengthen institutional capacity in the sector.

Andersen commended Uzbekistan’s ongoing national initiatives, such as “Yashil Makon” (Green Space), “Bionasledie” (Biodiversity), “Clean Air,” “Waste-Free Territory,” and “Eco-Culture,” highlighting their importance in ensuring environmental sustainability and improving the quality of life for the population.

She also expressed readiness to expand practical cooperation in advancing the initiatives put forward by President Mirziyoyev during the summit.