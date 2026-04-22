President of Latvia expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Edgars Rinkēvičs, the Latvian President, expressed his gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the warm welcome, the Latvian President wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

''Very cordial and substantive discussions with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Discussed bilateral relations, regional security and energy issues. As strategic partners we will further develop close political and economic ties. Thank you, Mr. President for warm welcome,'' the publication reads.

Meanwhile, on the evening of April 21, Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on an official visit. On April 22, an official welcoming ceremony was held for Rinkēvičs, after which the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Latvia held one-on-one and expanded-format meetings. Later, an exchange of Azerbaijani-Latvian documents took place, and President Ilham Aliyev and Edgars Rinkēvičs made press statements.