President of Kazakhstan urges non-selective application of UN Charter principles

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 22. The UN Charter should be accepted and interpreted as a single, comprehensive document, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a plenary session of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“We are gathered here during a period of growing uncertainty and unpredictability. There is no need to explain in detail how deeply and adversely they affect global and regional stability, as well as the quality of life of millions of people,” Tokayev said.

He noted that these challenges undermine development efforts and divert resources away from urgent environmental issues.

In this context, the role of the international community is becoming particularly important, he said, adding that the United Nations, created 80 years ago, remains an indispensable universal platform for dialogue.

At the same time, the President emphasized that the world has undergone a radical transformation since the adoption of the UN Charter, including the growing role of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

“Much is said about the inviolability of the UN Charter, which remains the cornerstone of international law. However, the UN Charter is not haute cuisine and cannot be treated like a menu from which only preferred items are selected. Instead, the UN Charter should be accepted and perceived as a single, comprehensive document in its full integrity and completeness,” Tokayev said.

He stressed the need for the United Nations and other major international organizations to fully reflect the realities of a rapidly transforming world.

Tokayev also called for avoiding the selective application of UN Charter principles in international armed conflicts, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong belief in multilateral institutions despite their current limitations in addressing major global challenges.