Uzbekneftegaz explores cutting-edge U.S. seismic tech with INOVA

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 22. Uzbekneftegaz and U.S.-based INOVA have discussed the introduction of advanced wireless seismic technologies into geological exploration activities, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Abdulgani Sanginov and INOVA CEO Fernando Hernandez.

In the course of the meeting, the parties highlighted the effective cooperation established between INOVA and Uzbekgeofizika, as well as the U.S. company’s leading global position in the development of seismic technologies.

During the meeting, the Uzbek side also presented updates on the ongoing reform of Uzbekgeofizika, including measures aimed at its technical and technological modernization.

According to information, the sides expressed mutual interest in integrating INOVA’s advanced technologies, expertise, and innovative solutions into Uzbekneftegaz’s operations.

The parties also agreed to elevate practical cooperation in seismic exploration to a new level and expand collaboration on promising future projects.

INOVA Geophysical is a company formed in 2010 as a joint venture between BGP Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation, combining their land seismic equipment assets. The company specializes in developing and supplying land seismic acquisition systems, seismic source equipment, and digital sensors used in oil and gas exploration.