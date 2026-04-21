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Azerbaijan expands eligibility for preferential mortgage loans - decree

Politics Materials 21 April 2026 16:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan expands eligibility for preferential mortgage loans - decree

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Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Azerbaijan has expanded the list of individuals eligible to benefit from preferential mortgage loans, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree in this regard.

The changes are reflected in amendments to the rules governing the issuance of mortgage loans, including preferential mortgages, financed by the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF).

Under the decree, judges of the courts of the Republic of Azerbaijan with at least 3 years of judicial experience have been added to the list of those entitled to access preferential mortgage loans.

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