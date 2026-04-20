Pakistan serves as sole official mediator in Iran-U.S. dialogue - Baghaei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Currently, the only official mediator in the negotiation process between Iran and the United States is Pakistan, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, said during a press conference in Tehran on April 20, Trend reports.

According to him, although some countries are in contact and conducting consultations, the credibility of the mediator depends on the parties' adherence to their commitments.

“Over the past year, the U.S.'s repeated attacks on diplomatic processes have damaged the image of the mediating party, not only in terms of the process of resolving disputes, but also in terms of the principles of international law and the use of peaceful means,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.