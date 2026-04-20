Turkmenistan establishes new enterprise to develop Galkynysh gas field

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan has established a new state enterprise to advance the development of the Galkynysh gas field, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The decision follows a decree signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov aimed at ensuring the implementation of tasks in the country’s oil and gas sector.

Under the document, Turkmengaz State Concern is instructed to create a subordinate state enterprise, “Galkynyshgaz,” operating on a self-financing basis.

The newly established entity will be responsible for supporting the development of the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field.

Turkmengaz has also been tasked with preparing and approving the charter of the new enterprise in accordance with established procedures.

The Galkynysh gas field, located in eastern Turkmenistan, is one of the largest in the world. Its reserves are estimated to range between 4 and 14 trillion cubic meters of gas. The field was discovered in 2006, and commercial production began in 2013 under the management of Turkmengaz State Concern.

China National Petroleum Corporation gained access to the development of the field in 2009 after securing relevant contracts, becoming one of the key foreign partners in the project. The company has participated in the construction of gas processing facilities and infrastructure and was selected for the implementation of this phase in 2025-2026, further strengthening its position in Turkmenistan’s gas sector.

On March 2026, a contract has been signed between Turkmengaz State Concern and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for the turnkey design and construction of the facilities for development of fourth phase of the field. The project is expected to enable annual production of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas, contributing to the expansion of Turkmenistan’s export capacity.