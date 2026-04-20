Iran’s trade turnover with OIC nations hits low point

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Iran's trade volume with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) declined by 25.6% in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026) compared to the previous year (March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), Trend reports via the country's Customs Administration.

During the past year, Iran’s total trade turnover with OIC member states amounted to $55 billion, down from $74 billion in the preceding year.

Iran's exports to OIC countries totaled $33 billion last year, reflecting an 8.3% decrease compared to the $36 billion exported in the previous year.

Meanwhile, imports from OIC member states amounted to $22 billion, marking a 42% reduction from the $38 billion recorded the year prior.

Despite the overall decline in trade volume, Iran posted a trade surplus in goods exports to OIC countries.