Azerbaijan opens tender for water supply network upgrade in several districts
The Regional Water Management Service of Azerbaijan has announced a tender for the design of new water supply networks across several districts. Interested parties must submit their proposals by a specified deadline. Tender packages will be opened on the same day the submissions are due.
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