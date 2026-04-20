AzInTelecom expands use of its supercomputer infrastructure

The Supercomputer Center established by “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, is being actively utilized, with its resources widely used by various organizations.

This infrastructure provides extensive capabilities for the development and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and is already being used by a number of government institutions and leading organizations. Currently, its resources are utilized by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), the National Artificial Intelligence Center, ABB, and other entities.

The “NVIDIA H200 GPU” chips used in the supercomputer infrastructure enable high-speed processing of large volumes of data and offer significant advantages over traditional computers. This creates favorable conditions for developing AI projects within the country without relying on foreign resources.

It should be noted that the main goal of the project is to expand the application of artificial intelligence technologies in the country, accelerate development in this field, and contribute to digital transformation. “AzInTelecom” continues its efforts to further expand the supercomputer infrastructure, including the provision of additional GPU resources.