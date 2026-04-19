Azerbaijan attaches special importance to developing relations with countries of African continent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. On April 18, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Guinea-Bissau’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities, Joao Bernardo Vieira, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau, as well as opportunities for collaboration in political, economic, humanitarian, tourism, energy and other fields.

The sides noted the importance of continuing joint efforts to advance common interests within multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

They emphasized the need to expand economic and trade ties, exchange experience in the development of natural resources, share knowledge and best practices in public service delivery, and make more active use of scholarship programs and other opportunities in education and vocational training.

It was noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to further developing relations with countries of the African continent, including Guinea-Bissau.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.