Azerbaijan, Venezuela discuss strengthening interparliamentary ties at IPU Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has met with Second Vice President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Grecia Colmenares, within the framework of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Istanbul, Türkiye, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The conversation reviewed the interparliamentary cooperation issues.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of Azerbaijan and Venezuela in several international organizations, including the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement. Besides, the meeting emphasized that all initiatives put forward by the Azerbaijani government during our country's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement were supported by Venezuela.

During the conversation, Gafarova spoke about the institutional development of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, and the work done to implement the organization's goals. Colmenares highly appreciated the activities of the Parliamentary Network and stated that her country actively participates in the work of the network.

Furthermore, the meeting exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.