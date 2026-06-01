Azerbaijan's role in ensuring regional and European energy security increasing - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan's role in ensuring regional and European energy security is increasing through the development of green energy corridors, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 1st meeting of D-8 energy ministers within the framework of the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan consistently pursues a balanced approach between energy security and energy transition, while simultaneously developing regional energy corridors—from oil and gas to electricity and green energy. At the same time, the country is becoming a strategic intercontinental energy and transport hub," he said.

Shahbazov noted that, thanks to strategic projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP, and TAP, Azerbaijan has long played a key role in ensuring regional and European energy security.

"This role is currently expanding further through the development of green energy corridors between the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe. At the same time, the acceleration of the green transition in Europe, uncertainty about future gas demand, and growing competition in global energy markets reinforce the need to further expand Azerbaijan's energy diplomacy across a broader geography," Shahbazov said.

He noted that in this context, energy cooperation within the D-8 creates opportunities to strengthen Azerbaijan's energy partnerships not only with Europe but also with countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.