Energy security back in focus alongside climate goals, EU official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Energy security issues have once again taken a prominent place on the international agenda, alongside the goals of decarbonization and expanding cooperation with third countries, Director of the Energy Platform Group and International Relations at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy (DG ENER), Cristina Lobillo Borrero, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the ministerial plenary session titled “International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future," held within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

According to her, the European Union maintains an ongoing energy dialogue with partners in third countries to ensure security of supply and promote collaborative efforts in the field of decarbonization.

"As examples, we can cite the European Union's initiatives to develop interaction with the regions of Central Asia, as well as with South Africa, within the framework of the Clean Transition Investment Partnership (CTIP). We want to create new partnership formats that allow for discussions on regulatory frameworks, as regulatory barriers sometimes arise during imports and exports. It is also important to develop cooperation in the energy transition, with each country able to implement it in accordance with its own principles," she noted.

The European Commission representative emphasized that within the EU, the energy transition entails the advancement of electrification, which will be powered predominantly by renewable energy sources and partially by nuclear energy.

Cristina Lobillo Borrero also pointed out that energy production and consumption represent a significant source of global greenhouse gas emissions, making international cooperation in the energy sector a vital element of the climate agenda.