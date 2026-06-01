Our contribution to global energy security will definitely grow - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Our contribution to global energy security will definitely grow, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 31st Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“Right energy policy allowed us now to invest outside of Azerbaijan. Thirty years ago, we were attracting investors. Now we are going with our investments outside. Today, our state oil company SOCAR is investing in the Middle East, in Africa, and in Central Asia. And this geography will grow,” the head of state emphasized.