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Our contribution to global energy security will definitely grow - President of Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 1 June 2026 11:16 (UTC +04:00)
Our contribution to global energy security will definitely grow - President of Azerbaijan
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Our contribution to global energy security will definitely grow, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 31st Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“Right energy policy allowed us now to invest outside of Azerbaijan. Thirty years ago, we were attracting investors. Now we are going with our investments outside. Today, our state oil company SOCAR is investing in the Middle East, in Africa, and in Central Asia. And this geography will grow,” the head of state emphasized.

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