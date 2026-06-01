AzInTelecom hosts digital safety session for children ahead of International Children’s Day (PHOTO)

Ahead of International Children’s Day on June 1, “AzInTelecom” LLC organized an educational session on digital safety for children in Ganja.

The event, held in partnership with the Azerbaijan Children’s Fund, brought together more than 30 children. The initiative was designed to help young participants develop safe, responsible digital habits and navigate the online world with confidence.

Through interactive activities and engaging discussions, the children learned essential cyber hygiene practices. The session focused on critical skills such as protecting personal information online, avoiding communication with strangers, and recognizing potential online threats like suspicious links.

To wrap up the event on a high note, each child was gifted a copy of “SİMA Missiyası” (“The SİMA Mission”), a technology-themed book published by AzInTelecom.

Supporting the digital literacy of children and youth remains a core priority for AzInTelecom. The company views educational initiatives like this as a vital pillar of its corporate social responsibility strategy and its ongoing commitment to building a safer digital future for the next generation