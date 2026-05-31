Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal at European Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijani judoka Magomed Musayev has won the Junior European Cup being held in Graz, Austria, Trend reports.

The athlete, competing in the men's 66 kg weight category, finished the first day of the tournament on the top step of the podium.

On his way to the gold medal, Musayev defeated opponents from Germany, Croatia, Belgium, and Hungary. In the final bout, the Azerbaijani judoka secured victory over Serbia's Marko Jorgic by ippon.

Azerbaijan is represented at the international tournament by 26 judokas — 16 boys and 10 girls — competing in 11 weight categories.

A total of 676 athletes from 34 countries are taking part in the competition. After the first day of the tournament, the Azerbaijani team, with one gold medal, ranks first among the boys' teams and fifth in the overall medal standings.