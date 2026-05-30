Festival in Khankendi concludes with fireworks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The two-day tea and coffee festival in the city of Khankendi concluded with fireworks, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service of the cities of Khankendi, Agdere and Khojaly told Trend.

At the festival, which was attended by more than 20 local and international companies, guests were offered various types of tea and coffee.

The festival generated great interest among local residents and visitors. The main goal of the event was to promote tea and coffee culture, introduce local producers, and contribute to the revival of Khankendi's social and cultural life.