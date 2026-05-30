Iran Parliament set to review plan on Strait of Hormuz control

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The Iranian parliament intends to soon approve an initiative that would consolidate Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, Member of the Presidium of Parliament Alireza Salimi told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the draft concerning Iran's exercise of its powers and sovereign rights in the Strait of Hormuz will soon be submitted to the legislative body for approval. He noted that if the initiative receives support, it will become part of the country's permanent legislation.

Salimi added that the Strait of Hormuz is located in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, so only these countries have the right to determine its management. The member of the parliament's presidium also noted that Tehran and Muscat have already held talks on this issue and reached preliminary agreements.